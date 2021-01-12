Wildlife officials in Florida are asking for help in identifying who was responsible for carving the name “Trump” on to the back of a manatee.

Those responsible face a fine of up to $50,000 and a year in federal prison for harming the protected marine mammal. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is leading the investigation and the Center for Biological Diversity has offered a $5,000 reward for info about the incident.

The manatee was found Sunday swimming in the waters of the Homosassa River on the west coast of Florida. The USFWS is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 800-404-FWCC.

