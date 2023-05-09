Jury finds Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, ordered to pay $5M in damages

A jury has found former President Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Carroll, 79, alleged in a lawsuit that Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.

The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The verdict in the civil trial came after less than three hours of deliberations in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan. The jury found that Trump did not commit rape, but jurors found him liable for sexual abuse.

developing…

