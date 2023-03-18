Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday, calls for “protest” to “take our nation back!”

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested Tuesday in connection with the probe into a $130,000 hush-money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election and called for protests as New York law enforcement prepares for a possible indictment.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!,” he wrote in all caps to his followers on Truth Social Saturday morning.

A Trump spokesperson speaking on background told USA TODAY that there has been “no notification” of a possible Trump indictment “other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers.”

If it does occur, Trump would become the first former president to be indicted in U.S. history.

