Supreme Showdown: Trump’s Appeal on Colorado Ballot Ban Heads to High Court

In a significant legal development, the United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of former President Donald Trump, challenging the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar him from the state’s primary ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court, in a ruling issued on December 19, found Trump ineligible for placement on the primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This section bars individuals who have taken an oath to the Constitution and later engaged in insurrection from holding public office. In response to this ruling, the Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments to assess Trump’s appeal for February 8, 2024.

Trump officially lodged his appeal with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, contending that the issue of presidential eligibility falls under the jurisdiction of Congress, not state courts. In his petition, Trump asserted, “The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide.”

The Colorado Republican Party had previously submitted a separate appeal on December 27, aligning with Trump’s legal efforts.

The Court has outlined a timeline for the submission of legal briefs, requiring Trump’s brief, as well as any friend-of-the-court briefs, to be filed by January 18. The respondent’s brief is due by January 31, with Trump’s reply brief expected by February 5, according to the Court’s order.

A noteworthy development is the support Trump has garnered from twenty-seven states, which filed an amicus brief on Friday urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado ruling.

Following the issuance of the order by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, President Trump commended the three justices he appointed to the highest court: Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I put in a tremendous effort to bring in three exceptionally qualified individuals. They are outstanding individuals, highly intelligent, and I sincerely hope they will uphold fairness,” remarked Trump during a campaign rally in Iowa.

The outcome of these legal battles will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications on Trump’s political future and the interpretation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

