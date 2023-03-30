BREAKING: New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports. This is the first time in American history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.

That indictment is currently under seal and will be unveiled at some point in the near future by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The grand jury has been hearing testimony in the case of the hush money payments Daniels allegedly authorized in 2016.

Prosecutors have been investigating since Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen admitted in 2018 that he paid Daniels $130,000 before the presidential election to silence her claims about an alleged sexual encounter the two had years earlier.

