Two people are dead including the gunman in a Thursday morning shooting rampage in Westerly, RI.

A 66 year-old male resident of Babcock Village Apartments opened fire with a handgun on the females at 10:32am. Two of the females were employees of the complex and one was a resident.

The three victims were female ages 38, 47 & 67. The 47 year-old victim was killed at the scene, the 38 year-old female was transported to Yale/New Haven Hospital in extreme critical condition and the 47 year-old victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she is out of surgery and in stable condition.

The 66 year-old shooter was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his unit.

UPDATE: The 38 year-old female victim has died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Update: 38 female victim flown to Yale New Haven Hospital has died, according to RI State Police Col. James Manni. 2 victims now dead from shooting today, 1 woman out of surgery at RI Hospital. Gunman is also dead — Parker Gavigan (@NBC10_Parker) December 19, 2019

Correction: 38 year old victim from today’s shooting in Westerly is in “extreme critical condition.” Col. Manni clarified the error. She had flat lined, and was revived. At Yale New Haven Hospital — Parker Gavigan (@NBC10_Parker) December 19, 2019

