Two people are dead including the gunman in a Thursday morning shooting rampage in Westerly, RI.

A 66 year-old male resident of Babcock Village Apartments opened fire with a handgun on the females at 10:32am. Two of the females were employees of the complex and one was a resident.

The three victims were female ages 38, 47 & 67. The 47 year-old victim was killed at the scene, the 38 year-old female was transported to Yale/New Haven Hospital in extreme critical condition and the 47 year-old victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she is out of surgery and in stable condition. 

The 66 year-old shooter was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his unit.

UPDATE: The 38 year-old female victim has died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

