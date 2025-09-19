Jeep Crashes Into Easton’s Pond Moat in Newport

A jeep lost control on Ellery Road Friday morning and crashed into the moat protecting Easton’s Pond, the city’s main reservoir.

Emergency crews arrived quickly and confirmed there was no oil, fluid leakage, or discharge into the water. The vehicle was safely removed without environmental impact.

No injuries were reported, and no charges have been filed.

The incident remains under review.

📸 Bob Walker

