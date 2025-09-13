Police Seek Help After Dead Dog Found in Floating Storage Bin Near Tiverton Yacht Club

Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found dead inside a storage bin floating in the water near the Tiverton Yacht Club on Sept. 1.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 58 Riverside Drive, where a 27-gallon black-and-red container was discovered. Inside, they found the remains of a dog wrapped in a red, button-down shirt along with three bags of ice and a pillow, officials said.

The dog is described as an approximately 8-year-old, unspayed female, possibly a Labrador–pit bull mix. She had black fur with a small white patch on her chest and weighed between 60 and 80 pounds. Police said she had no microchip, tattoos, or other identifying markings. Investigators believe she may have been, or was recently, pregnant.

The Tiverton Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Animal Control Officer Victoria Sartini at (401) 625-6717 ext. 2 or vsartini@tivertonpoliceri.com

