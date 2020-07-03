Here’s the indictment the Fed’s have leveled against Jeffrey Epstein’s coconspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire on charges she helped the late Epstein abuse minors. The charges were filed in the Southern District of New York.

The indictment alleges that Maxwell “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” specifically between the years 1994 to 1997.

U.S. v. Ghislaine Maxwell I… by catherine_fenlon on Scribd