A new boutique hotel has been proposed for Lee’s Wharf in downtown Newport.

Howard Cushing Jr., the owner of Lee Wharf LLC, filed plans for the hotel with Newport’s Planning Department on Tuesday. Cushing bought the property in August 2009 for $3 million.

The 21-room boutique Manchester hotel is planned as a two story structure with a restaurant, meeting spaces and parking below the hotel.

The Lee’s Wharf property is situated between The Reef Restaurant and the Brown and Howard Condos.

