Newport Invites Residents to Join Newly Formed Sister City Commission

In a bid to enhance the city’s global connections, Newport residents are encouraged to participate in the newly established Sister City Commission, tasked with overseeing and promoting the various Sister City exchanges that Newport maintains worldwide.

Replacing the former Hospitality Commission, the Sister City Commission will comprise nine members in total, with seven appointed by the City Council and two appointed at large, each serving staggered three-year terms.

With a global footprint spanning six Sister Cities, Newport’s Sister City Commission aims to foster peace through people-to-people relationships. The commission’s initiatives range from fundamental cultural exchange programs to collaborative research and development projects, facilitating growth and mutual understanding among the connected communities.

Sister Cities play a vital role in offering citizens opportunities to immerse themselves in diverse cultures through long-term partnerships. These partnerships encompass student exchanges, community celebrations, and avenues for economic development.

Newport’s Sister Cities roster includes Kinsale, Ireland; Shimoda, Japan; Imperia, Italy; Skiathos, Greece; Ponta Delgada, the Azores; and St. John, New Brunswick, Canada.

The enduring relationships with these Sister Cities have been the catalyst for numerous traditions and cultural exchanges over the years. The City is gearing up to showcase these bonds in April as Newport commemorates the 25th anniversary of its friendship with the citizens of Kinsale.

As the Sister City Commission takes center stage in managing and expanding these global connections, Newport residents eager to contribute to this international dialogue are encouraged to apply online through the City’s volunteer Talent Bank at www.CityofNewport.com/TalentBank. This is a unique opportunity for individuals to play an active role in promoting global understanding and collaboration at the local level.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

