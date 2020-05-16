HENRY RODGERS

SENIOR CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT

The House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package Friday night.

The vote was 208-199. 14 Democrats voted “nay.” A single Republican, New York Rep. Peter King, voted for the package. This is the largest bill in congressional history.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats introduced Tuesday the text of their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package includes $1 trillion for state and local governments and another direct payment of $1,200 to individuals. The bill also expands aid for the unemployed, those with college debt and the United States Postal Service.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed House Democrats and their $3 trillion coronavirus package just hours before their vote, calling it a “parade of absurdities.”

McConnell sent a tweet saying “The Democrats’ supposed coronavirus bill includes taxpayer-funded studies to measure “diversity and inclusion” in the cannabis industry. It’s a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously,” and then posted a clip of his appearance Thursday night on Fox News where he had also gone after Democrats’ proposed package.

The bill also includes a massive tax break for the rich.

According to reports and the text, the “Heroes Act” gives $100,000 on average to people who make more than $1 million a year. The House Democrats’ 1,815-page package repeals the $10,000 state and local tax deduction (SALT) cap, which allows taxpayers in high-tax states to deduct local tax payments on federal tax returns.

A full repeal of SALT would give tax refunds to an estimated 13 million American households — most of which earn at least $100,000 a year, according to the New York Times. It is estimated that a repeal of SALT would reduce federal revenues by around $77 billion a year, with those making over $1 million a year receiving about $40 billion.

This comes as Democratic leadership canceled the House of Representatives’ plans to return to Washington, D.C. on April 28, just one day after Democrats made the announcement. According to Democratic Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the Capitol physician advised them not to return amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Washington area. (McConnell Says Senate Will Be In Session Monday After New Guidance — House Will Remain Out Of Session)

“We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon,” Hoyer said. (RELATED: House Cancels Plan To Return Next Week One Day After Making Announcement

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Democrats on Monday for refusing to return to the Capitol in order to pass coronavirus legislation as businesses and workers across the U.S continue to be affected by the virus.