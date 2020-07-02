Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein and alleged madam who is accused of procuring young girls for him, has been arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire.

Maxwell, 58, has been accused by several women of enabling, facilitating or participating in their abuse when they were underage.

Charges have been filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The indictment includes multiple counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Prosecutors have scheduled a midday press conference in New York.