Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling will be reopening their newly renovated tasting room & pavilion on Monday, June 1st at 50% capacity. ⠀

Per state guidelines, reservations are required, no walk-ins allowed.⠀Please call 401.849.5232 for reservations.

While they were closed, their tasting room manager was busy upgrading the tasting room, allowing more space for their guests to enjoy a cocktail!⠀



Please continue to send in your online orders, their online menu is packed with beer, spirits and Newport Craft merchandise.⠀