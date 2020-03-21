City of Newport: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Supply Request.

Public Safety (Police, Fire/EMS) are beginning to run low on PPE supplies, and are requesting public assistance. We are not out of supplies yet, but we are starting to see a disruption in the PPE supply chain.

Any organization that has supplies they can spare, please drop them off at Fire Headquarters – 21 West Marlborough Street.

They are requesting Surgical Masks or dust masks, N95 masks, latex gloves (Medium & Large), absorbent gowns (papers painter coveralls or similar), goggles and/or face-shields.

Thank you in advance. Stay safe! Remember we are all in this together!