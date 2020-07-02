The Independence Cup will return this Saturday, July 4th at 5pm in the Newport International Polo Series, setting the stage for a friendly 6-chukker rivalry between political foes for the celebration of the birth of our nation’s independence in 1776.

The polo matches are one of destination Newport’s unique traditions & renown attractions, dating back to the nation’s centennial summer of 1876 with the founding of America’s first polo club in Newport.

Color commentary is provided by William Crisp, arguably the most highly respected polo commentator in the world. The match will begin with an Official Coin Toss following the player introductions and the US National anthem, with a half-time intermission, and conclude with the Newport Polo Fan Salute around the perimeter, a tradition originating at the Newport International Polo Series in 2003, and now emulated at polo clubs around the world, and the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast & Trophy Presentation with State Representative Terri Cortvriend, District 72 awarding the Independence Cup – Paul Revere Liberty bowl.

The International Polo Grounds are located on the acreage of Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off of Rte. 138) in Portsmouth, RI. This bucolic setting is the last 100 acres of a colonial settlement from the 1600’s that became the Town of Portsmouth’s original gentlemen’s farm, a 700-acre manorial estate established during a Gilded Age movement of retreat from the high life into pastoral country acres.

Minutes from the bustling Newport waterfront, the polo grounds’ proximity to the shore provides a cooling coastal effect for late afternoon polo, continuing a month-long trend of mild weather conditions in the weekend forecast.

RAIN DATE: If a regularly scheduled match is canceled prior to its start (due to weather/field conditions), the match will be postponed to the following day, Sunday at the same time. All original polo match tickets & seating reservations will be transferred to the rain date.