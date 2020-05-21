Earlier today, the City’s Fire Boat was called on to respond to a vessel fire roughly 2 miles south of Point Judith.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Newport Fire Crews were dispatched through choppy seas for a report of a fishing vessel that had caught on fire.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Point Judith assisted Newport Firefighters by transporting 3 crewmembers from the 40-foot burning fishing boat in Narragansett Bay safely to shore. By just after 1 p.m., the boat began to take on water and subsequently sank to a depth of approx. 105-feet.