More than two dozen students have been forced to quarantine after parents knowingly sent their child to Attleboro High School after they tested positive for COVID-19. The student attended class on Monday, but the school wasn’t notified of their diagnosis until the next day, Attleboro High School superintendent David Sawyer said in a letter sent out to families Tuesday night.

The school did not identify the student and family.

“It was a reckless action to send a child, a teenager to school who is COVID-positive,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said. “It was really poor judgment.”

Superintendent David Sawyer said they were not notified of the test result until Tuesday.

“This unacceptable outcome was caused by delays in the reporting timeline, not a breakdown in our safety protocols,” Sawyer wrote in a letter to families. “Our nurses diligently have identified all of the close contacts and notified these families of the need for these students to quarantine for fourteen days. If you were not contacted, your student was not impacted by this event.”