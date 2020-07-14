While Patriots fans eagerly await the kickoff of what is sure to be a unique season, the organization has been working diligently to ensure the game day experience is safe for everyone when football resumes. Although there is still much to be decided, and state and local approvals will be required before any fans are permitted inside the building, the Patriots informed ticket holders today of some preliminary protocols they can expect if they visit Gillette Stadium in 2020.

Pending state and local approval, should Gillette Stadium be allowed to have fans in the stands this season, it is expected to host about 20 percent of its total capacity. Ticketed parties will be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from other parties, tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less, and the first eight rows of stadium seats will not be used. Additionally, face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium to keep all attendees safe.

Although game days will look different this year as a result of the many safety precautions being implemented, the Patriots organization is committed to delivering a positive experience for all who attend.

Recognizing that some flexibility will be required by fans who attend games in these unique circumstances, the Patriots also announced that parking for 2020 home games will be free of charge in all Gillette Stadium parking lots. Additionally, walk-up sales at the Patriots ticket office will be suspended, and all tickets will be mobile.