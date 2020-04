The New England Patriots have traded tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 4th round pick. Gronks agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the trade in a text to ESPN, “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.”

This move will reunite Gronk with Tom Brady who signed a 2-year, $59 million contract with the Buccaneers in mid-March.

Gronkowski has one year and $9 million left on his contract.

developing…