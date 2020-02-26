Christopher Young, the perennial Rhode Island political candidate and anti-abortion activist, died in a car crash on RT 95 Tuesday night according to Facebook posts from both is wife and brother.

Young’s wife, Kara, posted to Facebook “I can’t believe I am writing this. I can’t believe this has happened. But my husband, Chris Young, passed away last night. It was a medical event that happened while he was driving on the highway (most likely a heart attack) when we were coming home after we all testified in favor of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill at the Rhode Island Statehouse.”

Young’s brother took to Facebook asking for prayers.

Young was one of the most interesting political characters Rhode Island has seen in the last 50 years. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress (three times) and for mayor of Providence.

Perhaps my favorite moment of his was during a debate with U.S. Senator Lincoln Chafee. Young took to the debate podium and recited the popular Creedence Clearwater Revival lyrics:

“It ain’t me, it ain’t me, I ain’t no senator’s son, son

It ain’t me, it ain’t me, I ain’t no fortunate one, no”

Pure magic! There was never a dull moment with Chris Young. He was 51 years-old.

Rest in Peace…