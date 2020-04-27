Governor Gina Raimondo laid out her administration’s plan to reopen Rhode Island’s economy during her Monday press conference. The multi-phased approach is dependent upon the continued flattening of the curve with fewer cases and hospitalizations.

Raimondo said that the first step in this plan is to lift the stay-at-home order when it’s set to expire on May 9th. Raimondo cautioned that she would be unable to lift the order if Rhode Island sees any flare ups of new cases or hospitalizations over the next two weeks. Rhode Island has seen new cases decline now for three days.

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday reported 269 new positive COVID cases and seven additional fatalities bringing our total to 7708 total cases, 233 total deaths, 266 currently in hospital, 81 currently in ICU, 56 currently on vents. 452 total hospital discharges.

Reopening:

Through all the phases you will be wearing masks, standing 6 feet apart, washing hands/using hand sanitizer, and only going out when you need to. If you find yourself in a crowd thru any of these phases, raimondo cautions, “you are doing something wrong.”

Dr. Alexander-Scott: “Each of these steps are being driven by public health guidance, data, and science. We must follow the stay-at-home order that is in place now. That is the only way we are able to say 2 weeks from now we can initiate steps for Phase 1. We all have to work together.”

The first phase will include increasing the limit of groups from 5 to 10.

Phase One- Testing the Water

The stay at home order is lifted, but social gatherings are limited to 10 people. Older adults (65+) and those with underlying health conditions can go to work and go out for food or medicine. But in accordance with federal public health guidance, vulnerable individuals are strongly encouraged to otherwise stay home. Masks, vigilant hand-washing and increased cleaning must remain in place. And everyone who can work from home should still work from home. All activities must account for strong social distancing guidelines of remaining 6-feet apart. In the first phase, we can look forward to seeing friends and family again. In addition: Some parks begin to reopen with strong social distancing guidelines.

Elective medical procedures resume under new safety protocols.

Primary care and community health providers remain open. Other allied health professions reopen with updated safety protocols (i.e. physical therapists, behavioral therapists, etc.). Pilot reopening of dentists’ offices under strict new regulations.

Limited childcare options are available with strong social distancing guidelines.

School buildings remain closed, and distance learning continues.

Retail locations allow in-store pickup of pre-orders. There is potential for allowing browsing under new restrictions.

Offices should emphasize remote work but can allow limited numbers of employees on site in accordance with new guidelines.

Restaurants remain open for pickup, delivery, and drive-through (with offerings modestly expanded). Pilots of seated dining begin, including outdoor dining.

Pilot openings of hair salons and barbers begin with significant restrictions to protect public health and safety.

Manufacturers and construction sites continue operations under existing and evolving guidance. Raimondo cautioned us to be prepared for a new normal as businesses begin to reopen. In particular, she mentioned restaurants. Restaurant’s will have fewer tables, masks, handwashing, disposable menus and many new protocols.

Under Phase 2 expanded childcare options will be available under strict public health guidelines. More restaurants, retail and close-contact businesses like hair and nail salons may open. Additional recreational options will likely return including more parks and beaches, but restrictions remain.