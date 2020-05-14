Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) provided an update on Rhode Island’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

• Summer programs:

The state plans to allow summer camps and other youth summer programs to operate in person—under new, strict regulations—starting June 29th. A full list of regulations and guidance will be available on reopeningRI.com next week.

• Libraries:

During Phase 1, many Rhode Island libraries are offering curbside pickup of preordered library books. Services at local public libraries may vary. In Phase 2, many libraries will start offering limited, touchless browsing in designated areas of the library, while curbside pickup will continue. Some libraries will start offering limited access to public computers. All-in-library services will be provided in accordance with state regulations for social distancing, mask-wearing, and cleaning. More information is available on OLIS.ri.gov.

COVID-19 Data Update:

RIDOH announced 181 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings Rhode Island’s case count to 12,016. RIDOH also announced six new COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 468.