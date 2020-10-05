Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of Redwood Hose Station 8, a uniquely renovated residence at 118 Prospect Hill Street in Newport, Rhode Island. The property, a fire-station-turned-residence, sold for $3,150,000. The sellers were represented by Jessica Chase of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty; she also facilitated the purchase for the buyers.

The former fire station, an incredible piece of Newport history, saw its last active duty in 1912. The meticulous and stunning brick-by-brick renovation featured modern architecture with a focus on green living and commitment to historic preservation. With three floors of living, the design included private guest quarters, an elevator that services all floors,steam shower, Tesla car charger, and geothermal heating and cooling. The original fire pole and other interior details were also retained. The residence received the prestigious Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award upon completion of the renovation.

The sale of this historic property is the highest sale on Newport’s Historic Hill for at least the past ten years, according to the RI Statewide Multiple Listing Service, and the tenth highest in Newport for this year. Paul Leys, broker/co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “This unique property, with historic pedigree and modern amenities, brings the highest level of luxury to the in-town Historic Hill neighborhood.”