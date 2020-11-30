UPDATED 11/30 7:09pm:

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has reopened the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges to high profile vehicles; panel body type trucks when empty, tractor trailers, van types when empty, house trailers, motor homes, motorcycles and mopeds.

——–

Due to weather creating safety concerns, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has implemented restricted access on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges. This prohibits panel body type trucks when empty, tractor trailers, van types when empty, house trailers, motor homes, high profile vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds.

The protocol for restricted access on the bridge is if winds are sustained at fifty knots when wind directions as N, NE, & S, SM across the Newport Pell Bridge.