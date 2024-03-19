Major Lane Closures Scheduled for Newport Pell Bridge Ramps This Weekend

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced significant lane closures affecting Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport, starting Friday night, March 22, at 5 p.m. The closures will persist until Monday morning, March 25, at 7 a.m. This move is part of the ongoing Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project aimed at enhancing the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge, ensuring smoother and safer travel into Newport.

The upcoming weekend lane closures will primarily facilitate the removal and replacement of the center median, constituting one of the final sections to be constructed. RIDOT plans to execute a series of tasks during this period, including the removal of the existing guardrail, curb, and asphalt island, replacement of the gravel subbase, repaving of the roadway, and installation of the new center median barrier.

Motorists are advised to allocate additional time for their travels during this period, as delays are expected due to the lane closures. The closures are part of the $74 million Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project, which is geared towards rebuilding the road network connected to the Pell Bridge. The project aims to streamline traffic flow, particularly addressing congestion issues, and improve connectivity between Newport’s North End and downtown area. Furthermore, the project’s design, with a reduced footprint, is anticipated to stimulate economic development by freeing up approximately 25 acres of land. Completion of the project is projected by the end of 2024.

For further details regarding the project and updates on traffic pattern changes, individuals are encouraged to visit the official RIDOT website at www.ridot.net/PellBridgeRamps. The website also offers a convenient form for signing up to receive regular project updates via email.

It’s important to note that all construction projects are subject to potential changes in schedule and scope, influenced by various factors such as needs, circumstances, findings, and weather conditions.

The Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project is made possible through RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act. RIDOT remains committed to upgrading Rhode Island’s infrastructure while maintaining a focus on environmental conservation and enhancement. More information can be found at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

