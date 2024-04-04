Major Lane Closures Scheduled for Newport Pell Bridge This Weekend

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has announced significant left lane closures affecting Route 138 East and West, between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport beginning Friday night, April 5 at 5 p.m., through Monday morning, April 8 at 7 a.m.

The closure aims to facilitate the removal and replacement of the center median, a crucial component of the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Originally slated for implementation on March 22, the operation had to be postponed due to inclement weather predictions.

During the extended weekend lane closures, the Department will undertake a series of tasks including the removal of the existing guardrail, curb, and asphalt island, replacing the gravel subbase, repaving the roadway, and installing the new center median barrier. This segment represents one of the final stages of construction for the project. Motorists are advised to plan for additional travel time during this period, as delays are expected.

The Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project, with a budget of $74 million, aims to revamp the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to enhance ease and safety of travel into Newport. Central to the project is the construction of a new efficient ramp system aimed at reducing congestion, particularly the bottleneck of vehicles on the bridge from the Downtown Newport exit. Additionally, the project seeks to improve connectivity between Newport’s North End and the downtown area. Notably, the redesigned infrastructure will also unlock approximately 25 acres of land, fostering economic development. The project is on track to be completed by the end of 2024.

For further details regarding the project and the latest traffic pattern changes, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official RIDOT website at www.ridot.net/PellBridgeRamps. The website offers a platform for individuals to sign up and receive regular project updates via email.

It’s important to note that all construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope based on various factors including needs, circumstances, findings, and weather conditions.

