Newport Pell Bridge Commuters Brace for Traffic Interruptions This Week

Commuters traveling over the iconic Newport Pell Bridge were issued a cautionary alert on Monday, as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) disclosed plans for traffic disruptions this week.

RITBA officials informed the public that westbound traffic on the bridge will experience periodic stoppages lasting five to ten minutes each, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The interruptions are deemed necessary to facilitate the unloading of sections of the median barrier.

Motorists and commuters utilizing the Newport Pell Bridge during these times are advised to plan accordingly, as the anticipated delays are expected to impact travel times. RITBA has coordinated these temporary traffic measures in collaboration with construction crews to ensure the safe and efficient unloading of the median barrier sections.

