ALERT: Expect huge delays crossing the Newport Bridge

A pair of critical bridge repair projects are expected to significantly impact local roadways over the coming weeks.

Newport residents are being advised to expect heavier than normal traffic on local roadways through the remainder of the week as additional traffic being rerouted from Providence’s Washington Bridge converges with ongoing improvements being made to the Newport Pell Bridge by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

City officials have been in contact with the State Department of Transportation, RI Emergency Management Agency, and the Turnpike and Bridge Authority to address the backups.

In addition, Newport Police Department personnel and the City administration are currently working with both our State partners and local business community to relieve the congestion, however commuters are urged to plan their trips accordingly and to expect delays.

The City has been informed that lane shifts and closures on the Pell Bridge are expected to continue through Thursday while crews place new median barriers at the approach to the Jamestown toll plaza.

Beyond that, traffic during the morning and evening commutes is expected to remain heavy over the coming weeks as East Bay motorists look to avoid the emergency closure of the westbound Washington Bridge.

Newport Police will be posted at local intersections as needed to help move traffic along, however motorists should be aware that heavy delays are expected while both the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and RITBA work to address respective and unforeseen emergency repairs to two of the state’s most heavily travelled bridges.

Give yourself an extra hour or two during rush hour.

