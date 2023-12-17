Newport Bridge Travel Restrictions Anticipated Sunday Night And Monday Due To Extreme Weather Conditions

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority anticipates that it may need to restrict access to some or all of its bridges late tonight and into tomorrow morning due to high winds.

Updates on bridge conditions and closures will be posted on ritba.org and on” X” at @riezpass.

For more information on RITBA weather restriction guidelines, click here.

