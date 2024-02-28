Major Traffic Pattern Changes Coming Next Week to Newport Pell Bridge

In a recent announcement, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has unveiled the upcoming modifications to the traffic flow at the Newport Pell Bridge plaza, marking a significant phase in the ongoing improvement project.

Lori Caron Silveira, the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, stated, “The enhancements at the Newport Pell Bridge plaza are proceeding as planned, and the next stage involves implementing lane shifts. We are providing advanced notice to motorists to minimize disruptions to traffic flow during this phase of the project.”

Starting from March 5 to March 7, motorists can expect a series of lane shifts within the work zone. The single lanes currently situated on the westbound side of the plaza will be gradually transitioned to the eastbound side, with one lane being shifted at a time over the course of several days.

The comprehensive improvements encompass the rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment and reconstruction of the highway to meet contemporary design standards, the installation of a new toll gantry, and the eventual demolition of the existing toll plaza.

