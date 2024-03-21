Weather Delays This Weekend’s Pell Bridge Ramps Lane Closures, Rescheduled for April

Planned lane closures on Route 138 East and West, spanning between the Pell Bridge and JT Connell Highway in Newport, have been deferred due to adverse weather conditions.

Originally set for this weekend, the closure was part of ongoing renovations for the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. However, the inclement weather has prompted authorities to postpone the operation.

The Department has confirmed the rescheduled dates for the lane closures, now slated to commence from Friday night, April 5, at 5 p.m., and conclude on Monday morning, April 8, at 7 a.m.

