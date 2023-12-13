Newport Bridge Tolls to Remain & Lane Closures to Continue in wake of Washington Bridge Closure

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Wednesday that in response to the closing of the Washington Bridge in Providence they would add three dates with extended customer service hours over the next two weeks and will not be suspending any tolls on the bridge.

Bridge work and lane closures will also continue.

“The partial closure of the Washington Bridge in Providence has pushed a high volume of cars to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano bridges. Yesterday, traffic flowed freely for most of the day, but the westbound traffic at rush hour created significant delays for some drivers. We expect that we will continue to see an increased volume of traffic as drivers adjust to the temporary closure of the Washington Bridge,” said RITBA Chairwoman Lori Caron Silveira.

“We are performing a critical maintenance project on the west side of the Newport bridge that necessitates a lane closure. We are not able to stop working, make the surface safe for transit, and open the lane. However, the open road tolling and the relatively light traffic for most of the day made our bridges a viable option for many travelers,” Silveira continued.

“We are adding customer service hours and will be open from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Rhode Island E-Z Pass Customer Service Center on the next two Thursdays, December 14 and 21 and on Tuesday, December 19. The toll for Rhode Islanders with transponders is 83 cents. Without a transponder, the toll is $6.00 and will be sent by mail.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

