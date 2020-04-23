Governor Gina Raimondo has decided to continue with distance learning and will keep all Rhode Island public schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the COVID pandemic.

As @GovRaimondo just announced, all Rhode Island public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. Distance Learning will continue. — RIDeptEd (@RIDeptEd) April 23, 2020

“We will need to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year. We do not have enough data or evidence for safe reopening,” Raimondo said. “This is the consensus recommendation. It’s a hard decision…but let’s finish strong. Students: Don’t slack off.”

School superintendents were informed Thursday just before noon in a conference call with the RI Board of Education.

Distance learning began on March 23rd, one week after Governor Raimondo closed all public schools. Rhode Island becomes the 40th state to permanently close schools for this academic year.

.@GovRaimondo: For parents who are having trouble supporting their students with distance learning, RIDE, working with @HighlanderInst, has expanded their distance learning helpline to support parents and families. Call 904-414-4927 or get help online: https://t.co/ZeY5yvnZ3c. — Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) April 23, 2020

We applaud our educators, students, families and everyone in the RI education community for their outstanding work since Distance Learning began. We know your efforts will continue and we are here to support and champion you. #WeGotThisRI #RIEdUnited — RIDeptEd (@RIDeptEd) April 23, 2020

So far Rhode Island has seen 6256 total coronavirus cases with 189 total deaths. there are currently 267 in the hospital, 72 in ICU and 45 on vents. 342 people have been discharged for the hospital due to coronavirus illness.