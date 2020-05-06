The Rhode Island Department of Health today reported that Rhode Island has 272 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 10,205. RIDOH also announced 15 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 370.

There are currently 324 in the hospital, 86 in the ICU, 70 on vents and 665 people have been discharged from the hospital.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo today provided an update on the state of COVID-19 testing in Rhode Island and announced an ambitious goal to test 10,000 Rhode Islanders a day by July.

She also outlined the state’s comprehensive testing strategy:

• Ensure rapid testing of all symptomatic people. This will involve expanding the number of testing sites in Rhode Island as well as the state’s mobile testing capacity.

• React quickly to outbreaks. The plan calls for an outbreak response team on the ground within four hours of multiple cases discovered in places like congregate care settings, workplaces, and other high-density areas. This team will also conduct rapid testing of any contacts who may have been exposed.

• Create an early warning system by testing groups of asymptomatic individuals. The state needs to be able to test comprehensively in high-risk settings like nursing homes or group homes. The state will also perform cyclical testing for other high-risk populations, such as healthcare workers and first responders. Early warning testing sites will be set up at high-contact workplaces and other community settings. The state will work with schools, universities, and private sector partners to set up early warning testing for their own populations. And representative sampling will allow the state to better understand community spread.