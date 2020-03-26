Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that she is trying to control the flow of New Yorkers fleeing to Rhode Island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RI National Guard will be stationed at train stations and bus depots collecting the contact info of those arriving from New York to enforce the 14 day quarantine and RI State Police will be pulling over any cars will New York plates for the same purpose.

The number of deaths in New York jumped by 100 overnight to 385 of the 37,258 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State. There have been 281 deaths in New York City.

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 numbers made its largest gains overnight to 165. It should be noted that pretty much the only people in RI who can actually get tested for COVID-19 are healthcare workers, nursing home patients, first responders and those who are in-patient or actually hospitalized.

Rhode Island has 23 patients hospitalized, nine in ICU and six who are intubated.