One sailor at the Newport Naval Base has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a report from the Navy Times.

All sailors who have tested positive are following quarantine procedures in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the service said.

The Navy has reported 139 cases of coronavirus. 35 cases were reported on Thursday The single-day spike comes as the service temporarily sidelined aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt following a surge of positive cases aboard the underway, 5,000-person ship. The Roosevelt made a scheduled port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam approximately two weeks before the first cases surfaced.