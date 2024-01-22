US Military Declares Two Navy SEALs Lost At Sea “Deceased” After 10-Day Search

The two Navy SEALs who went missing on January 11th in the Arabian Sea are now considered deceased, according to a statement released Sunday by CENTCOM

We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased. The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons Jan. 11 concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations. During this expansive search operation, airborne and naval platforms from the U.S., Japan, and Spain continuously searched more than 21,000 square miles to locate our missing teammates. Search assistance was also provided by Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, University of San Diego – Scripts Institute of Oceanography, and the Office of Naval Research – Oceanographic Support. Out of respect for the families, no further information will be released at this time. “We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.

The incident occurred as the SEALs were boarding a suspicious vessel in rough seas, per The Associated Press, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

A high wave knocked one SEAL off the ship, prompting a second SEAL to leap into the water to rescue their teammate.

