NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.7 billion in 2023

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reported a significant financial milestone in fiscal year 2023, with its total funded program reaching $1.7 billion. The report detailed how this funding was allocated and its impact on various sectors.

Out of the $1.7 billion, Division Newport utilized $711 million from its operating budget for civilian payroll, labor, materials, operational expenditures, property maintenance and repair, and military payroll. Additionally, $1 billion funded contracts.

Marie Bussiere, Technical Director of NUWC Division Newport, emphasized the center’s vital role in the local, state, and regional economies, highlighting its contribution to national security and support of the U.S. Navy fleet. She underscored the importance of educational outreach programs in preparing future engineers and scientists, citing interactions with over 10,000 students in 2023.

The workforce of Division Newport consists of 3,585 federal civilian employees and 57 military members, with a total gross payroll of $582 million. Notably, 73% of the full-time government civilian staff are scientists or engineers, with a significant percentage holding advanced degrees.

In addition to its government workforce, Division Newport contracted approximately 2,990 work years from companies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut in fiscal year 2023, totaling 6,632 positions.

Small businesses received about $545 million in contract obligations, reflecting Division Newport’s commitment to supporting local economies. The center awarded contracts competitively, with the majority of new services and contracts staying within Rhode Island.

Educational outreach efforts in 2023 included 12 programs and 38 partnerships, reaching 10,030 students from pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12. The center also fostered research collaborations, with 150 active cooperative research and development agreements and four university contracts.

Operating under the Navy Working Capital Fund model, Division Newport received funds from various customers to fulfill its mission. In fiscal year 2023, incoming funds totaled $1.6 billion, with the Navy and Marine Corps as the largest contributors.

Overall, Division Newport’s fiscal report underscores its significant contributions to national defense, workforce development, and regional economic growth.

