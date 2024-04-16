Newport Navy Choristers to Present “Proudly We Sing” Concert Benefiting Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at St. Mary’s Church

The Newport Navy Choristers, led by the esteemed Lori McDowell, are set to captivate audiences with their upcoming performance titled “Proudly We Sing.” The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 26, at 7:30 PM and will take place at the historic St Mary’s Church, located at 12 William St in Newport.

Comprising a diverse group of active and retired military service members along with their families, the Newport Navy Choristers promise to deliver a stirring repertoire featuring a blend of patriotic and popular tunes sure to resonate with all attendees.

With a rich tradition dating back to 1953, the chorus has continually showcased their talent while supporting various local charitable and civic endeavors. This year, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has been selected as the beneficiary of the proceeds from the “Proudly We Sing” concert.

Tickets for this eagerly anticipated event are priced at $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children. Interested individuals can secure their seats either through a chorus member or at the door on the day of the performance.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the Newport Navy Choristers’ heartfelt melodies while contributing to a noble cause.

