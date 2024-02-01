Naval Station Newport Employee Scott MacDonald Honored with Civilian Service Achievement Medal

In a ceremony presided over by Captain Henry Roenke, the commanding officer of Naval Station Newport, Scott MacDonald was awarded the prestigious Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his outstanding contributions during his tenure as the acting Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director. The award recognizes MacDonald’s exemplary professional achievements and superior performance of duties from March 2023 to October 2023.

During his term, MacDonald demonstrated exceptional leadership, overseeing a team of 125 civilian employees. Under his guidance, they successfully provided essential quality of life services to over 400,000 base patrons. Some notable events organized by MacDonald and his team included the Salute to Summer Open Base Event, two Car Shows, a Professional Barbecue Competition, Comedy Dinner Shows, and multiple Base Fun Runs.

One of MacDonald’s noteworthy accomplishments was the establishment of the first Doggie Daycare Facility at a United States Navy Installation. This facility not only provided a much-needed service but also contributed to the socialization and stimulation of service members’ pets.

MacDonald’s initiative, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to duty were commendable, reflecting great credit upon him. His actions were in line with the highest traditions of the Department of the Navy. The Civilian Service Achievement Medal is a well-deserved recognition of Scott MacDonald’s outstanding service and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for those stationed at Naval Station Newport. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement!

