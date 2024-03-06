U.S. Naval War College Celebrates Spring 2024 Graduation

The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) celebrated its in-residence spring graduation onboard Naval Station Newport, March 6th.

The ceremony honored a total of 41 graduating officers from the U.S. Navy, Army and Marine Corps. Graduates included 16 students from the College of Naval Warfare’s (CNW) senior-level leadership program and 25 from the College of Naval Command and Staff’s (CNCS) intermediate-level leadership program.

“Take the knowledge and experience you have gained here as a new lens through which to view the challenges you will inevitably face,” said Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, president of NWC, as part of his charge to the graduates. “Further, seek opportunities to interact with others whose specialties and viewpoints differ from yours so you can innovate, which is the key to future success.”

Selected by students to provide the keynote remarks, William S. Murray, director of the Halsey Bravo Advanced Research Program and professor in NWC’s Strategic and Operational Research Department, reminded graduates of the need for perpetual preparedness through continuous learning.

“In this age of artificial intelligence, hypersonic missiles, and the occasional pandemic, you make better wartime decisions by reading deeply and broadly,” he advised. “By reading, you’ll become better thinkers, better analysts, better writers, better officers, and more capable wartime leaders. It is a sure-fire path to self-improvement.”

The ceremony highlighted Cmdr. Timothy K. Battles, U.S. Navy, from CNW and Maj. Christopher M. Salerno, U.S. Army, from CNCS, both having earned the President’s Honor Graduate award.

The ceremony also spotlighted several other students for their outstanding academic performance, including three students receiving highest distinctions for ranking among the top 5% of their class and six students receiving distinctions for ranking among the top 15%.

Equipped with the ability to prepare strategically for the future, many graduates will assume leadership roles at staffs around the world, including Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) in Virginia Beach, VA; U.S. Second Fleet in Norfolk, VA; Joint Region Marianas in Agana, Guam; Third Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan; Naval Reactors in Washington D.C.; and U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Others will take command of ships, squadrons and other units where their mental strength and flexibility can be used to create a decisive warfighting advantage.

NWC students participate in a one-year graduate-level program that accommodates either in-resident or distance learning status. They earn Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) credits and either a diploma or a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or Defense and Strategic Studies. Graduates are comprised of U.S. and international officers in the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and various U.S. civilian government agencies.

Both CNW and CNCS programs advance the core teachings of NWC and prepare students to think critically, strategically, and operationally in military and civilian environments. Each program attracts officers and civilians at varying levels in pursuit of greater responsibility: senior level for CNW and intermediate for CNCS.

