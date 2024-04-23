Attorney General Neronha approves merger of Rhode Island PBS – The Public’s Radio

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today the green light for the merger of Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio, paving the way for the creation of a new combined entity.

The merger received the stamp of approval from the Office of the Attorney General after a thorough review process.

“Public media contributes uniquely and substantially to the quality of life in Rhode Island, and its ongoing vitality is critical,” remarked Attorney General Neronha. “For many Rhode Islanders, PBS and The Public’s Radio have been important local sources of media and as a new combined entity, they will be able to sustain the value they contribute to our state.”

The decision underscores the significance of public media in Rhode Island and acknowledges the efforts of stakeholders involved in the merger process.

The Office’s evaluation of the merger considered 31 statutory criteria falling into four broad categories: governance and board approval, valuation and due diligence, potential conflicts of interest, and harm to public devises, gifts, or bequests. Following this comprehensive assessment, the Office concluded that the merger is likely to constitute a community benefit.

The timeline leading to today’s approval traces back to November 16, 2023, when the Rhode Island PBS Foundation and The Public’s Radio submitted their merger application. Subsequent to this submission, additional materials were furnished on January 12, 2024, at the Attorney General’s request.

The Office of the Attorney General deemed the application complete on February 7, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the review process. To ensure transparency and gather public input, a public meeting was convened on February 20, 2024, with a window for written comments closing on February 29, 2024.

Leading the review was Assistant Attorney General Stephen Provazza and Special Assistant Attorney General Alex Carnevale of the Office’s Public Protection Bureau.

