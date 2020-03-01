The Rhode Island Department of Health has confirmed on Sunday morning the first case of coronavirus in Rhode Island. The person is a man is in his 40s and recently traveled to Italy, Spain and France in mid-February and returned to Rhode Island on February 22nd.

Sunday afternoon St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket confirmed that the man is a party of their community and has cancelled classes until March 5th. The male was a chaperone on a school trip to Europe. The students and chaperones who were on the recent trip to Europe will be out of school until March 9th.

St. Ray’s Statement