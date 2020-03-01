The Rhode Island Department of Health has confirmed on Sunday morning the first case of coronavirus in Rhode Island. The person is a man is in his 40s and recently traveled to Italy, Spain and France in mid-February and returned to Rhode Island on February 22nd.
Sunday afternoon St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket confirmed that the man is a party of their community and has cancelled classes until March 5th. The male was a chaperone on a school trip to Europe. The students and chaperones who were on the recent trip to Europe will be out of school until March 9th.
St. Ray’s Statement
“Saint Raphael Academy is saddened to confirm that a member of our community has had a “presumptive positive” test result to the coronavirus. It is important to note that this member of the community has not been at the Academy since returning from Europe, and none of his immediate family members are symptomatic at this time. The administration has been in close contact with the RI Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At their directive, the students and chaperones who were on the recent trip to Europe will be out of school until March 9. They are on self-quarantine and will be self-monitoring with RIDOH supervision. Although not directed by the CDC or RIDOH, out of an abundance of caution, the SRA Administration has decided that all students, faculty and staff will have Virtual Days at home on Monday and Tuesday (March 2 and 3) while ongoing campus sanitation continues. All after-school activities and practices (including sports) are also cancelled. Classes will resume on campus as usual on Wednesday, March 4.
We would like to reiterate that Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the RI Department of Health, has said the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is low. In this situation, the risk is low even for those who have travelled with the infected person. Only travelers who were on the Europe trip are required to be on self-quarantine by the RIDOH, and they have been contacted.
Please keep the SRA community in your prayers.”