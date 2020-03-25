Newport’s family of hospitality industry employees has been especially hard hit during this COVID-19 pandemic and Stoneacre Brasserie has decided to step up and ease the burden to help those in need during this quarantine period.
Stoneacre is offering twice weekly family meals for the members of Newport’s hospitality community. Every Wednesday and Saturday they are providing meals on a first-come, first-served basis for 150-200 people.
This week’s offerings are Chickpea, Tomato & Fennel Soup and Narragansett Bay Mussel Chowder.
Please email StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com to be added to the family meal list.
Deliveries available Wednesday & Saturday (email in advance)
Curbside pick-up is available at Stoneacre Wine & Spirits, 580 Thames Street on Wednesdays from 2pm-8pm and Saturdays from 12pm-6pm.
View this post on Instagram
Family meal has been one of the most important building blocks in the foundation of our ethos at Stoneacre since day one. As anyone who has worked in the hospitality industry at one point or another knows, family meal can often times be one of the few substantial meals you have, if not the only one on certain days. Well before our humble start at Stoneacre Pantry to our current home in Washington Square at Stoneacre Brasserie, most of our much needed nourishment and fondest memories have always come from the family meal table. These unprecedented times we are in should be no exception. That being said, we would like to do the best we can to help our fellow hospitality friends and family, by cooking family meal twice a week (Wednesday & Saturday) during this quarantine period. We will mainly be preparing soups and occasionally other items that will be chilled, packaged in quart containers (a well recognized family meal vessel…;) and will either be available for delivery or curbside pick up at Stoneacre Wine & Spirits (580 Thames Street, Newport). We will prepare enough twice a week to serve between 150-200 people within the hospitality community. This program will continue throughout the quarantine period or until we can no longer financially support the program. This week’s offerings: Chickpea, Tomato & Fennel Soup Narragansett Bay Mussel Chowder In Summary: – Offered Wednesday & Saturday on a First Come First Serve Basis – Please Email StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com to be added to the family meal list (limited to the first 150-200 people) – Deliveries available Wednesday & Saturday (email in advance) – Curbside Pick Up Available @ Stoneacre Wine & Spirits, 580 Thames Street, Newport Wednesday 2pm-8pm; Saturday 12pm-6pm. Quick Facts – Food Service represents $1 trillion of our nation’s economy. -Restaurants represent $880 billion of the nation’s economy, which is 4% of the USA GDP. -Restaurants employ 16% of the American workforce = 15.1 million people. -90% of all revenue Food Service generated is redeployed back into our workforce, other small and/or local businesses, rent, and taxes. 📸: @erinmcginn for @moore.house