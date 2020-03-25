Newport’s family of hospitality industry employees has been especially hard hit during this COVID-19 pandemic and Stoneacre Brasserie has decided to step up and ease the burden to help those in need during this quarantine period.

Stoneacre is offering twice weekly family meals for the members of Newport’s hospitality community. Every Wednesday and Saturday they are providing meals on a first-come, first-served basis for 150-200 people.

This week’s offerings are Chickpea, Tomato & Fennel Soup and Narragansett Bay Mussel Chowder.

Please email StoneacreBrasserie@gmail.com to be added to the family meal list.

Deliveries available Wednesday & Saturday (email in advance)

Curbside pick-up is available at Stoneacre Wine & Spirits, 580 Thames Street on Wednesdays from 2pm-8pm and Saturdays from 12pm-6pm.