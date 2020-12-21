for customers , Stop & Shop has launched Pickup services at its Newport store located at 250 Bellevue Avenue . While customers in the area are shopping online now more than ever , they can now place an order at In an effort to make grocery shopping easier, Stop & Shop has launched Pickup services at its Newport store located at 250 Bellevue AvenueWhile customers in the areashopping online, they can now place an order at stopandshop.com , or on the Stop & Shop mobile app, head to the store at a time of their choosing, and have their groceries delivered directly into their car.

Stop & Shop has altered its Pickup policies with associate s and customer safety in mind. Customers are asked to have their trunk or door open for associates to place groceries directly into their vehicle. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle, when possible. In addition, all Stop & Shop Pickup associates will be wearing masks and follow all of the same sanitizing precautions as its in-store associates, including surface sanitization and regular hand washing.