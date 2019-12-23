Christmas songs don’t have to suck and here’s the proof!

We’ve put together the definitive list of the best Christmas songs ever recorded. That being said, what do we know?

Tell us what we missed!

Merry Christmas, everyone! 🙂

15 – You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft

14 – Fairytale Of New York- The Pogues featuring Kristy MacColl

13 – Last Christmas – Wham!





12 – Let Me Sleep It’s Christmas Time – Pearl Jam





11 – Little Saint Nick – The Beach Boys





10 – All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey





9 – Wonderful Christmas Time – Paul McCartney





8 – Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

7 – Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby & David Bowie





6 – Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley

5 – Do They Know It’s Christmas – Band Aid





4 – Christmas in Hollis – Run DMC





3 – Silent Night – Frank Sinatra

2 – Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – John Lennon





1 – White Christmas – Bing Crosby & Marjorie Reynolds

