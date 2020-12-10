President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning blasting the results of the 2020 Election while quoting an unnamed supporter warning that things are going to “escalate dramatically” with a thinly veiled threat of a “dangerous moment” and an alleged coup d’etat.

“People are upset, and they have a right to be. Georgia not only supported Trump in 2016, but now. This is the only State in the Deep South that went for Biden? Have they lost their minds? This is going to escalate dramatically. This is a very dangerous moment in our history,” Trump wrote.

“The fact that our country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.”

….The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.” A Trump fan at Georgia Rally on @OANN Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Trump also turn his tantrum against Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp and warned that he is finished.

How does Governor @BrianKempGA allow certification of votes without verifying signatures and despite the recently released tape of ballots being stuffed? His poll numbers have dropped like a rock. He is finished as governor! @RepDougCollins — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Trump also made unsubstantiated claims about vote counts and referred to Biden as an “illegitimate president.”

How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states. How can a country be run by an illegitimate president? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Trump and his allies have now lost 51 post-election legal battles in an attempt to overthrow the election.