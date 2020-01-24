Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Assault weapon, high-capacity magazine bans introduced

Rep. Justine A. Caldwell (D-Dist. 30, East Greenwich, West Greenwich), Sen. Gayle L. Goldin (D-Dist. 3, Providence) and Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) reintroduced their bills to ban assault weapons ( 2020-H 7263 , 2020-S 2131 ) and high-capacity magazines ( 2020-H 7264 , 2020-S 2130 ) saying such weapons have no legitimate purpose and that they endanger the public by enabling shooters to swiftly commit mass murder.

Bill would allow abortion coverage by Medicaid, state employees’ insurance

On the 47 th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting the right to choose an abortion, Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-Dist. 35, North Kingstown, East Greenwich, Narragansett, South Kingstown) and Rep. Liana Cassar (D-Dist. 66, Barrington, East Providence) announced legislation that will lift the ban on abortion coverage for state employee health plans and ensure that abortion care is covered by Medicaid.

Committees take testimony on leaders' medical marijuana bill

The House and Senate Judiciary committees held hearings on legislation ( 2020-H 7013 , 2020-S 2006 ) sponsored by House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello (D-Dist. 15, Cranston) and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) to address separation of powers issues connected to compassion center licensing statutes and regulations. Both committees will continue to study the bills.

Rep. McNamara bill would establish drug affordability board

Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would create a prescription drug affordability board to protect Rhode Islanders from the high costs of prescription drug products. Under the proposed legislation ( 2020-H 7121 ) the board would be tasked with investigating and comprehensively evaluating drug prices for Rhode Islanders and possible ways to reduce them to make them more affordable.

Martin Luther King Jr. Commission observes annual celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission held its annual celebration of the life of the great civil rights leader on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Providence. The official holiday commemoration included remarks by commission members, state and religious leaders, and several musical presentations. Rep. Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence, North Providence), who chairs the MLK State Holiday Commission, served as master of ceremonies.

Senate Judiciary Committee passes bill that will ban 3-D printed guns

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed legislation ( 2020-S 2004A ) sponsored by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) that would prohibit the possession, manufacturing or selling of 3-D printed firearms, “ghost guns” and other untraceable or undetectable firearms in Rhode Island. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration. Similar legislation ( 2020-H 7102 ) introduced by Rep. Patricia Serpa (D-Dist. 27, West Warwick, Coventry, Warwick), was heard by the House Judiciary Committee.

