Governor Gina Raimondo announced three more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday bringing the total to 30 COVID-19 related deaths in Rhode Island. Raimondo also announced 147 new cases for a total of 1229 with 123 people currently hospitalized.

34 patients are on ventilators in the ICU. The state has approximately 188 ventilators.

Of the three new deaths, two were in their 70s and one person was in their 90s. One of the 70 year-olds was a resident of Oak Hill Nursing Home and the other two were residents at Golden Crest Nursing Home.

Governor Raimondo was adamant that no one should be going to work if they have ANY symptoms at all. A cough, a headache, a runny nose. “I don’t care who you are,” said Raimondo. “Stay home!’

The governor also made an announcement extending many closures until May 8th. Schools, dine-in restaurants and close contact businesses such as hair salons, gyms, nail salons, clothing stores etc.

Also visitors will be permitted at the hospitals, nursing homes, the ACI or the State House.

developing…